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Upland Plein Air Member Show and Reception

Upland Plein Air Member Show and Reception

“En Plein Air” signals Upland’s intent to highlight the plein air work of our members in our fall show; artists must have visited the site of their artwork. Come to the reception to view new artwork and meet the artists. The show will be up at Pillar Arts Alliance Center, September 3-29.

Pillar Arts Alliance Center
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Upland Plein Air
uplandpleinair@gmail.com
www.uplandpleinair.org
Pillar Arts Alliance Center
College Mall: 2894 E 3rd, Suite L-10D
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
https://pillararts.org