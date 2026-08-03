Upland Plein Air Member Show and Reception
Upland Plein Air Member Show and Reception
“En Plein Air” signals Upland’s intent to highlight the plein air work of our members in our fall show; artists must have visited the site of their artwork. Come to the reception to view new artwork and meet the artists. The show will be up at Pillar Arts Alliance Center, September 3-29.
Pillar Arts Alliance Center
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Upland Plein Air
uplandpleinair@gmail.com
Pillar Arts Alliance Center
College Mall: 2894 E 3rd, Suite L-10DBloomington, Indiana 47401