Vandalia Community Preservation Association Annual Chili Fest fundraiser, with soup, dessert, and bottled water served in the one-room schoolhouse (1:00 - 4:30 pm), and live entertainment by Lloyd Wood and his well-known, highly talented and acclaimed musician friends in the historic chapel (beginning at 2:30 pm). Admission is $12 for adults ($5 for children age 10 and under) and covers the entire event.

All funds raised are dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of the historic Vandalia chapel and schoolhouse (listed in the National Register of Historic Places).

