© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vandalia Community Preservation Association Annual Chili Fest

Vandalia Community Preservation Association Annual Chili Fest

Vandalia Community Preservation Association Annual Chili Fest fundraiser, with soup, dessert, and bottled water served in the one-room schoolhouse (1:00 - 4:30 pm), and live entertainment by Lloyd Wood and his well-known, highly talented and acclaimed musician friends in the historic chapel (beginning at 2:30 pm). Admission is $12 for adults ($5 for children age 10 and under) and covers the entire event.
All funds raised are dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of the historic Vandalia chapel and schoolhouse (listed in the National Register of Historic Places).

Historic village of Vandalia 6 miles west of Spencer, IN (Owen County)
$12
01:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Vandalia Community Preservation Association
vandaliacpaorg@gmail.com
http://vandaliacpa.org

Artist Group Info

Lloyd Wood
schic5587@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Lloyd-Wood-Fan-Club-61575258622750/
Historic village of Vandalia 6 miles west of Spencer, IN (Owen County)
5471 Vandalia Road (Vandalia, Indiana)
Spencer, Indiana 47460
vandaliacpaorg@gmail.com
http://vandaliacpa.org