What's Happening to Climate Journalism?

2026 has already proven to be one of the hottest years on record, but it has also seen a decline in news coverage of climate change nationwide. This panel will examine the dynamics that influence news attention to climate change and consider the challenges of reporting the beat in a contested political and economic environment for climate journalism.

Panelists:

• Ryan Comfort, The Media School

• Suzannah Evans Comfort, The Media School

• Karl Schneider, IndyStar

