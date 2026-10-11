What's Happening to Climate Journalism?
What's Happening to Climate Journalism?
2026 has already proven to be one of the hottest years on record, but it has also seen a decline in news coverage of climate change nationwide. This panel will examine the dynamics that influence news attention to climate change and consider the challenges of reporting the beat in a contested political and economic environment for climate journalism.
Panelists:
• Ryan Comfort, The Media School
• Suzannah Evans Comfort, The Media School
• Karl Schneider, IndyStar
Franklin Hall commons
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Franklin Hall commons
601 E. Kirkwood Ave.Bloomington, Indiana 47405