© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Happening to Climate Journalism?

What's Happening to Climate Journalism?

2026 has already proven to be one of the hottest years on record, but it has also seen a decline in news coverage of climate change nationwide. This panel will examine the dynamics that influence news attention to climate change and consider the challenges of reporting the beat in a contested political and economic environment for climate journalism.

Panelists:
• Ryan Comfort, The Media School
• Suzannah Evans Comfort, The Media School
• Karl Schneider, IndyStar

Franklin Hall commons
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Franklin Hall commons
601 E. Kirkwood Ave.
Bloomington, Indiana 47405