WildCare's Wine & Wildlife with Butler Winery - Fall 2026

We are so excited to once again host WildCare's Wine and Wildlife event at Butler Winery this fall! Guests will enjoy wine sampling, live music, a silent auction, food for purchase, children's crafts, and, of course, interaction with our variety of animal ambassadors. We'll also have a face painter and caricaturist on site!

As usual, this is a family-friendly event with all ages are welcome! This event is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and seeing the support from our community is so wonderful and uplifting.

Thank you all as always for all your generous support!