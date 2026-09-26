WildCare's Wine & Wildlife with Butler Winery - Fall 2026
WildCare's Wine & Wildlife with Butler Winery - Fall 2026
We are so excited to once again host WildCare's Wine and Wildlife event at Butler Winery this fall! Guests will enjoy wine sampling, live music, a silent auction, food for purchase, children's crafts, and, of course, interaction with our variety of animal ambassadors. We'll also have a face painter and caricaturist on site!
As usual, this is a family-friendly event with all ages are welcome! This event is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and seeing the support from our community is so wonderful and uplifting.
Thank you all as always for all your generous support!
Butler Winery & Vineyar
Ages 21+ $25 advance/$30 day of | Ages 13-20 $10 advance/$15 day of | Ages 12 & under FREE
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WildCare, Inc.
812-323-1313
info@wildcareinc.org
Butler Winery & Vineyar
6200 E Robinson RoadBloomington, Indiana 47408
812-332-6660