Please join Women Writing for (a) Change for a Summer Solstice All Gender Writing Circle (after-hours, 4:00 - 6:00pm)! We will find inspiration from poetry and painters and spend time writing and sharing our writing with one another. This is a safe, inclusive space for people of all genders and writers of all genres and experience. Li Meuser will facilitate.

$20 suggested donation to Women Writing for (a) Change, but give as you are able, all are welcome in this pop-up community of writers.

Please reserve your spot: art@juniperartgallery.com

