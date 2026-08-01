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Women Writing for (a) Change for a Summer Solstice All Gender Writing Circle

Women Writing for (a) Change for a Summer Solstice All Gender Writing Circle

Please join Women Writing for (a) Change for a Summer Solstice All Gender Writing Circle (after-hours, 4:00 - 6:00pm)! We will find inspiration from poetry and painters and spend time writing and sharing our writing with one another. This is a safe, inclusive space for people of all genders and writers of all genres and experience. Li Meuser will facilitate.
$20 suggested donation to Women Writing for (a) Change, but give as you are able, all are welcome in this pop-up community of writers.
Please reserve your spot: art@juniperartgallery.com

Juniper Art Gallery
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com
https://juniperartgallery.com/pages/events