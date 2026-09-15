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WonderLab New Year's Eve

WonderLab New Year's Eve

Ring in the New Year the WonderLab way — with an early countdown made just for kids!

Get ready to glow. Explore all things that shine, sparkle, and light up, and uncover the science behind the shine. Let the kids get their wiggles out with dancing, games, and a countdown of their very own — so by the time the ball drops for the grown-ups, they're happily worn out and ready for bed.

Wonderlab
0-14.50
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
Wonderlab
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
https://wonderlab.org/