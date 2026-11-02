2026 YMCA Holiday Bazaar

Open to the Community!

Browse our YMCA Holiday Bazaar for the perfect hand-crafted gifts for your loved ones this holiday season! Hand-knitted and crocheted items, such as scarves, hats, gloves, baby items, stuffed animals, blankets, and more, will be available for purchase during the bazaar at our Southeast Y lobby. You don't need to be a Y member to shop and support!

Saturday, Dec. 6: 8:00 am-12:00 pm

Monday, Dec. 8: 8:30 am-12:00 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 9: 8:30 am-12:00 pm

The Y Service in Friendship group lovingly knits, crochets, and quilts each piece throughout the year and donates all items to the Holiday Bazaar. All proceeds benefit the Y for All Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to those who need support with a Y membership