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YMCA Holiday Bazaar

YMCA Holiday Bazaar

2026 YMCA Holiday Bazaar
Open to the Community!

Browse our YMCA Holiday Bazaar for the perfect hand-crafted gifts for your loved ones this holiday season! Hand-knitted and crocheted items, such as scarves, hats, gloves, baby items, stuffed animals, blankets, and more, will be available for purchase during the bazaar at our Southeast Y lobby. You don't need to be a Y member to shop and support!

Saturday, Dec. 6: 8:00 am-12:00 pm
Monday, Dec. 8: 8:30 am-12:00 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 9: 8:30 am-12:00 pm

The Y Service in Friendship group lovingly knits, crochets, and quilts each piece throughout the year and donates all items to the Holiday Bazaar. All proceeds benefit the Y for All Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to those who need support with a Y membership

Southeast Monroe County YMCA
FREE
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Dec 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Monroe County YMCA
8123322185
sdai@monroecountyymca.org
https://www.monroecountyymca.org/
Southeast Monroe County YMCA
2125 S Highland Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8123322185
sdai@monroecountyymca.org
https://www.monroecountyymca.org/