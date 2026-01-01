For applicants

Who:

Students enrolled at IU (at time of internship)

Career interest in media or journalism

Minimum GPA of 2.5

Able to supply two written letters of recommendation, resume, and cover letter.

What:

WTIU Public Television (PBS), WFIU Public Radio (NPR), and IU Radio/TV Services offer a range of paid internship positions for currently-enrolled IU students in various broadcast and digital production areas. All work is based at the IU Radio/TV building on the IU-Bloomington campus.

When:

Positions are available for fall and/or spring semesters

Priority deadline for fall positions is early April Priority deadline for spring positions is early November

Two back-to-back semesters are possible

Please apply early to ensure positions are available

Interns work for approximately 8 hours per week, for 16 weeks

Internship areas

Positions are available in News or Production. News beat options include:

Education and economy in Indiana

Arts and economy in Indiana

General assignment

WTIU production positions include:

Long-form documentary

WTIU studio productions

Marketing/Promotions

Funded Internships

William Silas Internship

One paid student internship position within the WFIU/WTIU News unit. - for a student with a career interest in multimedia news journalism, with focus on education and the economy in Indiana.

Ken and Audrey Beckley Internships

One paid student internship position within the WTIU/WFIU News unit. - for a student with a career interest in multimedia news journalism, with focus on general assignment in Indiana.

One paid student internship position within the RTVS/WTIU television production units (see Production options above).

Elizabeth Jane Silas Internship

One paid student internship position within the WFIU/WTIU News unit. - for a student with a career interest in multimedia news journalism, with focus on the arts and the economy in Indiana.

Ed Spray Internships

Two paid student internship positions within the RTVS/WTIU television production units (see Production options above).

Margaret Joseph Internship

One paid student internship position within the WFIU/WTIU News unit. - for a student with a career interest in multimedia news journalism, with focus on general assignment in Indiana.

Barrie Zimmerman Internship

One paid student internship position within the WTIU television production units (see Production options above)

