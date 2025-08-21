Monroe County Justice Center employees return Thursday after building closure

The Monroe County Charlotte T. Zietlow Justice Center employees returned Thursday after the building closed Tuesday due to mold removal. Angela Purdie, commissioners’ administrator, made the announcement in a county commissioners meeting Thursday.

Immuno-compromised staff were advised to contact their supervisors, she said.

According to a press release from the county commissioners, the closure was due to the mold removal work becoming “significantly disruptive.” Mold removal started Monday.

Last week, a complaint from a building employee was made to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration because of mold and mildew seeping from ceilings in the upper levels of the building.

During the meeting Purdie said mold testing by VET Environmental Engineering started at the beginning of August due to the building’s maintenance staff concerns for higher levels of the building.

“So the plan at this point is all the ceiling tiles have been remediated,” Purdie said. “Testing has been conducted, VET Environmental is coming in Friday night and Saturday to fog all the necessary areas, and they're going to test on Sunday so we can have results the following week.”

The jail has a separate air handler from the rest of the building, she said. An inspection was still made Wednesday and found no active mold.

Samples were taken from every office in the Justice building and the jail Wednesday and the results are being analyzed.