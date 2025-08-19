IOSHA complaint on mold prompts closing of justice center until Thursday

The Monroe County Justice Center closed at midday Tuesday after a complaint about mold to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA).

All divisions of Monroe Circuit Court — offices of the prosecutor, public defender, probation and clerk — are closed until Thursday. The Fiscus, Curry and Johnson Hardware buildings are also closed.

An August 12 letter from IOSHA to Monroe Circuit Court quoted the complaint as saying, "The hazard consists of condensation, mold and mildew in the upper levels of the building that seeps down through the ceiling and drips onto the desks and workspaces within my office. To the best of my knowledge, the entire 2nd floor of the Justice Building is affected which includes approximately 36 employees."

The letter said it is not a citation or notification of penalties or fines. It said IOSHA is not planning to inspect the building "at this time."

It requested that employers at the court investigate the conditions and make corrections.

People scheduled for a court hearing or probation appointment should contact the appropriate office Thursday morning to reschedule.