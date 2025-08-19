© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
IOSHA complaint on mold prompts closing of justice center until Thursday

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini,
Ethan Sandweiss
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:15 PM EDT
The Monroe County Justice Building closed abruptly Tuesday mid-day and will not reopen until Thursday, Aug. 21.

The Monroe County Justice Center closed at midday Tuesday after a complaint about mold to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA).

All divisions of Monroe Circuit Court — offices of the prosecutor, public defender, probation and clerk — are closed until Thursday. The Fiscus, Curry and Johnson Hardware buildings are also closed.

An August 12 letter from IOSHA to Monroe Circuit Court quoted the complaint as saying, "The hazard consists of condensation, mold and mildew in the upper levels of the building that seeps down through the ceiling and drips onto the desks and workspaces within my office. To the best of my knowledge, the entire 2nd floor of the Justice Building is affected which includes approximately 36 employees."

The letter said it is not a citation or notification of penalties or fines. It said IOSHA is not planning to inspect the building "at this time."

It requested that employers at the court investigate the conditions and make corrections.

People scheduled for a court hearing or probation appointment should contact the appropriate office Thursday morning to reschedule.
News Local News
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
