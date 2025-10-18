Indiana men’s basketball cruises to 107–46 exhibition win over Marian

Indiana Hoosier fans got their first chance to see the 2025–26 basketball team Friday at their first exhibition game of the season. The Indiana Hoosers had a decisive 107–46 win against Marian University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers seized control early, with a 67–22 lead at halftime. They maintained dominance throughout, finishing the game shooting 58.2% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Indiana found success on offense by moving the ball well and choosing their shots carefully. Senior forward Tucker DeVries and freshman forward Trent Sisley each scored 23 points to lead the team.

Sisley explained the team’s approach.

“We shot a lot of threes, but they were good threes,” Sisley said. “We work on that every day, so it just translates into games.”

The Hoosiers dominated the boards, grabbing 54 rebounds to Marian’s 21, and finished 18 plays with layups or dunks. They also scored 24 points on fast breaks, showing the up-tempo style that head coach Darian DeVries encourages.

DeVries used several different lineups to adjust for injuries among the guards. Even so, the bench stepped up and kept the team’s energy high on both defense and offense.

Speaking after the game, DeVries emphasized the importance of defensive fundamentals in exhibition play.

“Exhibition games are tricky because they don’t count, but the focus for us was to stay sound defensively,” DeVries said. “We didn’t want to get away from our principles, and I thought we did a good job of protecting behind the ball.”

DeVries also said the team’s summer trip to Puerto Rico helped them fix defensive issues and communicate better on defense.

Indiana will close its exhibition schedule next week against Baylor University at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

