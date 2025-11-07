© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Construction professionals host trades day event to tackle industry shortage

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published November 7, 2025 at 2:43 PM EST
The one-day event allows students to get hands-on experience using tools and equipment as well as meet with industry professionals and employers across Indiana.
Timoria Cunningham
/
IPB News
Indiana needs more than 1,000 new construction workers by next year to address a labor shortage within the industry. That's according to the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation.

Indiana Trades Day aims to give high school students a chance to learn about careers in construction. The one-day event allows students to get hands-on experience using tools and equipment as well as meet with industry professionals and employers across Indiana.

Brittany Albaugh is the director of national youth programs with the Construction Industry Education Foundation, which hosts the event. She said most people think construction jobs just involve swinging a hammer, but the program aims to show students there is something for everyone.

"We have masonry here. We have electric panels," Albaugh said. "We have VR headsets, if they are into technology, video gaming—we're showing them all of these opportunities."

Jason Hochstedler is a construction teacher at Pike High School, one of the schools that attended this year's trades day.

Hochstedler said having this event can show students what they are capable of and allow them to explore the many careers within the industry. He also believes events like this could help address Indiana's need for more construction workers.

"We do have a shortage," Hochstedler said. "The vendors here, will tell the kids that they're looking for young kids."

The event organizers said they want to expand the program and have multiple trades day events each year.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.

Timoria Cunningham
