Council votes down expanded urban agriculture ordinance

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:17 PM EST
The city says its comprehensive and climate action plan called for changes within zoning code to promote urban agriculture.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
City council voted down amending the urban agriculture ordinance this week after months of debate.

The ordinance is part of the city’s Unified Development Ordinance or UDO. It introduces commercial components of urban agriculture such as year-round retail sales, outdoor education, and on-site employees. 

Public comment included feedback for and against. Resident Kathy Berry said the added new land uses aren’t needed.

“No matter how dense and walkable Bloomington may be, don’t working people deserve to arrive at home and not become unwilling audiences and partners to outdoor displays promotions and outdoor lecture venues,” Berry said.

Resident Nancy Goswami supports more urban residential farming as a sustainable alternative to big conventional farms.

“We can wrestle power away from corporations and political forces that seek to manipulate access to food as evidenced by the recent defunding of our SNAP benefits,” Goswami said.

Council members said they’re in favor of more urban agriculture but feel amending the ordinance causes unnecessary complexity with too many specific regulations.

Councilmember Dave Rollo said allowing a 20-foot hoop house in a residential neighborhood could spur blowback to urban agriculture.

Isabel Piedmont-Smith was the only yes in the 7 to 1 vote.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News.
