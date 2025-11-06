© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
New map not enough for proposed stadium district

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:01 PM EST
Miller Showers Park on the city's northside.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Miller Showers Park on the city's northside.

A new map outlining the city’s proposed stadium district wasn’t enough to convince city council to move ahead with the initiative.

The district is split by the 45/46 bypass and runs North Walnut Street. The city says it would give the area a name to promote and market.

The resolution was postponed from October to work on map boundaries after some residents in the area opposed the branding.

Council president Hopi Stosberg and city officials trimmed back the map to feature commercial areas for economic development.

Original proposed map of the stadium district along north College and Walnut to the west of Memorial Stadium.
City of Bloomington
Original proposed map of the stadium district along north College and Walnut to the west of Memorial Stadium.
New proposed map of the stadium district at the Nov. 5 council meeting.
City of Bloomington
New proposed map of the stadium district at the Nov. 5 council meeting.

President of the Maple Heights Neighborhood Association Tracy Bee asked for another postponement to give more time to talk to neighbors about the new map.

“Nothing before this issue has actually raised the ire of my neighbors so much,” she said. "I struggle to get my neighbors involved with our neighborhood, and I have heard nothing but complaints about this."

Heartwork Brewing co-founder Aubrey Williams said the district would help provide some identity to business owners.

“I feel like we have a passion for small locally owned businesses and wanting to support them but that doesn’t always line up with a lot of the infrastructure and other things available,” Williams said.

Council approved the new map 8 to 0. But voted 7 to 1 to postpone the resolution again - essentially killing it though it could come back. They cited the process, the name, and resident concerns.

The sole dissent was resolution sponsor Hopi Stosberg. Council member Sydney Zulich was absent.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
