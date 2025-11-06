© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Fire destroys three boats, damages one at Fourwinds docks

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:19 PM EST
Monroe Fire Protection District
Three boats were destroyed and a fourth was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning at Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and Marina, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded to call about a boat on fire, and while in route to the scene, they were informed about the fire spreading to other boats, MFPD public information officer Jason Allen said.

Individuals at the docks tried to use fire extinguishers to put the fire out, he said.

It was determined the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction and no injuries were reported.

“Anytime you have gasoline around anything, any kind of combustible engine, there's always that risk,” Allen said.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters also pushed burning boats slightly out of their slips to prevent flames from spreading.

Fourwinds Marina staff helped pull the damaged boats to shore following the fire.

Firefighters returned later for a second fire due to a fuel spill from a burned boat getting pulled to shore sparking and causing a boat to catch fire again.
