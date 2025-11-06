© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indy airport could see traffic reduced amid government shutdown

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published November 6, 2025 at 1:52 PM EST
Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Indianapolis International Airport was among 40 airports that will reportedly experience air traffic reductions starting Nov. 7, 2025.

The Federal Aviation Administration could reduce air traffic by 10 percent at the Indianapolis International Airport on Friday.

The reductions will impact airports around the county ahead of the busy holiday season, NPR reported. Amid the federal government shutdown, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told NPR reporters the reductions could reduce pressure on airports and prevent safety issues.

Indianapolis Airport Authority officials said they are closely monitoring the situation. Officials said the FAA has not yet officially announced which airport markets will be affected, although media outlets obtained the list, and Indianapolis is included.

“IAA will evaluate any potential impact at IND once official details have been released and we are prepared to address any reduction in air traffic and its impact on passenger travel,” officials said in a statement. “At this time, the Indianapolis International Airport is under normal operations.”

IAA officials urge passengers to check with their airlines regarding flight changes.

The government shutdown is the longest on record, posing a challenge for airports and their employees such as air traffic controllers and TSA agents.
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media.
