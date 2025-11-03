New Indiana task force aims to boost state’s role in U.S. drone development

An executive order signed by Gov. Mike Braun this week puts in motion a statewide task force that aims to make Indiana a national leader in drone research, manufacturing and security technology.

The new “Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force” will coordinate work across government, universities and private industry to support federal efforts to strengthen U.S. leadership in drone technology and airspace security.

Whitney Downard / Indiana Capital Chronicle Gov. Mike Braun talks at an Indiana State Police outpost in Indianapolis on Oct. 1, 2025.

“Indiana has always stepped up to use our skills and labor to support America’s defense,” Braun said in a statement announcing the order. “Indiana’s advanced manufacturing capacity and our concentration of defense and research assets make us uniquely suited to lead in America’s pursuit of drone dominance, and this new Task Force will position Indiana as a national asset and drive innovation in this important sector.”

Braun developed the executive order in collaboration with Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who serves on the Senate Commerce Committee and has worked on drone policy at the federal level.

“Drones are increasingly critical to our economy and national security, and as a leading manufacturing state, Indiana is positioned to help unleash American drone dominance,” Young said in a statement.

“Over the past several months, my team has worked hand in hand with Governor Braun’s team on developing this executive order,” he continued. “Governor Braun has been a great partner on this issue, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor and Hoosier stakeholders to support the President’s executive order and empower the U.S. drone industry.”

The task force will draw on the state’s “robust advanced manufacturing industry, expertise from NSWC Crane, restricted airspace over assets like Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, strong policy framework, and universities with established programs to further drone research and development,” according to Braun’s office.

Priorities include developing a cross-sector aerial test corridor linking those sites; expanding public safety uses of unmanned aircraft during major events; strengthening Indiana’s drone-manufacturing supply chain; and supporting workforce training programs with colleges and universities.

Federal officials said the North American drone market is estimated to reach $59 billion by 2030.

The task force must deliver its strategic plan and recommendations to the governor by July 31, 2026.

