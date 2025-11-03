© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
City sending $46K to food bank amid food assistance uncertainty

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:35 PM EST
The City of Bloomington is sending $46,000 to Hoosier Hills Food Bank amid food assistance uncertainty during the federal government shutdown.

The city says more than 16,000 people in the food bank's six-county service area, including Monroe County, are impacted by having some or all of their benefits cut from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"No one should go hungry because of gridlock in Washington,” Bloomington mayor Kerry Thomson said. “When national systems are disrupted, local governments and our community partners hold the line. Bloomington will always step forward to respond, take action, and care for our neighbors and the communities we serve.”

The federal government Monday said it would pay only partial SNAP benefits this month after a ruling by a judge.

Residents in need of food assistance can find local pantries, mobile distributions, and meal sites at hhfoodbank.org/find-food  or by calling Hoosier Hills Food Bank at 812-334-8374.
