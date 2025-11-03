GOP lawmaker hears objections to redistricting plans

Indiana lawmakers are hearing from their constituents ahead of a special legislative session on mid-decade redistricting later this week.

Gov. Mike Braun called the session for this week after President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to redraw voting maps to favor the GOP.

Read more: Braun calls special session on redistricting

In Terre Haute, Republican state Sen. Greg Goode listened for hours Saturday as dozens of constituents lined up outside City Hall to confront him over the plan.

“This is nothing more than stealing, and I see no benefit from it.," Bianca Gambill told Goode. "My question to you is: Is this just for show today, or is this for substance? I ask you to vote against redistricting."

None of the dozens of people who showed up at City Hall spoke in favor of redistricting.

Sen. Goode said little aside from thanking each speaker. As time ran out for the formal town hall, he told those present that he would stay late to hear them out.

Listen: Indiana to join redistricting race following pressure from Trump

In Bloomington, Democratic state Sen. Shelli Yoder met with constituents and encouraged them to reach out to Gov. Braun and Republican leaders.

“We can continue to speak out and speak up, and that's what they're doing in districts across Indiana. It's what we can do, and it's what we must do," she said.

Yoder said she wasn't surprised by the one-sided turnout at the Terre Haute event: "They don't want it. They're very concerned."

George Hale / WFIU/WTIU News Constituents of Sen. Goode waited in a line out the door of the City Hall building in Terre Haute.

Gov. Braun called last week for state lawmakers to return to Indianapolis for a special session to redraw the state's congressional boundaries.

President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on Republican governors to draw new maps in an attempt to give the party an easier path to maintain control of the House in the midterms.

Read more: Nonpartisan group launches redistricting education sessions

While Republicans in Texas and Missouri have moved quickly to enact a new set of districts and California Democrats are seeking to counter with their own redistricting plan, Indiana lawmakers have been far more hesitant to the idea and held weeks of discussion on the topic.

It’s unclear if enough of the GOP majority Senate will back new maps.

