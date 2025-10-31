© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some lawmakers reaching out to constituents on redistricting

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
Despite being short on time, lawmakers that lead committees collectively dedicated hours to hearing bills they didn't intend to put up for votes — eventually killing those proposals.
Niki Kelly
/
Indiana Public Media
Gov. Mike Braun recently called for state lawmakers to convene for a special session to consider mid-cycle congressional redistricting.

Gov. Mike Braun recently called for state lawmakers to convene for a special session to consider mid-cycle congressional redistricting. The General Assembly will meet within the 40-day window of Braun’s announcement that’s allowed by state law.

In the meantime, town halls and listening sessions with legislators are being held throughout the state.

Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) will host a town hall listening session Nov. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) will host two listening sessions. The first is Oct. 31 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellettsville Town Hall. The next will be Nov. 1 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

ReCenter Indiana, a non-partisan, non-profit organization, is hosting a series of listening sessions across the state. The next will be Nov. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Beech Grove. There is also a session scheduled for Nov. 13. from 6:30-8 p.m. in Fishers.
