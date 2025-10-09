New poll reports majority of Hoosiers oppose redistricting

Another poll concluded that a majority of Hoosiers oppose a GOP effort to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms, a move that would potentially eliminate two seats held by Democrats.

North Star Opinion Research, on behalf of Independent Indiana, found that 53% of Indiana registered voters don’t support the move, compared to 34% in favor. The Virginia-based firm found that opposition was slightly higher in the Indianapolis media market at 55%, compared to 51% outside of that area.

Republican respondents, however, support it by a margin of 59% to 25%; while independents and Democrats are opposed by margins of 59% to 28% and 85% to 11%, respectively.

“Voters are frustrated with how things are working in Indiana,” said Dan Judy, the vice president of North Star Opinion Research. “Our polling clearly shows that voters in Indiana do not believe redistricting is the right thing to do at this moment. Moreover, they want to see changes to the electoral system that give them better options and opportunities moving forward.”

Of Indiana’s nine congressional seats, Democrats hold one in Indianapolis and another in northwestern Indiana. The maps were drawn in 2021 following extensive public hearings. The poll’s findings come as Vice President JD Vance returns to the Hoosier State in an attempt to sway Senate Republicans in a closed-door caucus on Friday.

Several voting rights groups, including MADVoters, Indiana Conservation Voters and Common Cause Indiana, will be part of a rally at the Indiana Statehouse against the redistricting effort on Friday at noon.

“The data is clear: Hoosier voters don’t want politicians redrawing our Congressional maps in mid-stream to give one party an advantage,” said Nathan Gotsch, the executive director of Independent Indiana. “What they do want is a fair system—one that ends straight-ticket voting and holds independent, Republican, and Democratic candidates to the same standards.”

The 604 Hoosiers polled this week were mostly contacted by phone, though 29% were reached by text-to-web on a cell phone. Another poll, conducted in August, similarly found that just over half of Hoosiers opposed mid-cycle redistricting.

Independent Indiana, which supports independent candidates throughout the state, also quizzed Hoosiers on the state’s signature requirements and straight-ticket voting. Two-thirds of polled voters thought that the 4,000-signature requirement for independent candidates to run for Congress was “unfair,” while a quarter supported the standard. Support was higher among independent voters and Democrats — at 76% to 71%, respectively — compared to 56% of Republicans.

Similarly, Republican voters were more likely to support straight-ticket voting, which allows a voter to select all of a party’s candidates at once. The majority of Hoosiers polled, or 62%, agreed it was a “bad thing,” while 26% said it was a “good thing.” Just under half, or 49%, of Republicans didn’t like straight ticket voting, compared to 72% of independents and 62% of Democrats.

“Whether they identify as Republicans, Democrats, or independents, Indiana voters want an even playing field in our elections,” Gotsch concluded. “The current push for mid-decade redistricting is the opposite of that.”

North Star regularly polls for GOP candidates and national Republican committees.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

