© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Nonpartisan group launches redistricting education, listening sessions across Indiana

WFIU | By Lauren Chapman
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:32 AM EDT
A woman taps on her phone screen with her index finger. The screen isn't quite readable, but it is a blue web page with options to select in response to a question posed to the entire audience.
Lauren Chapman
Attendees at the Martinsville event were able to participate in live feedback on their phones.

Community members from Morgan County gathered Thursday night for an educational listening session on redistricting as Indiana lawmakers prepare for a special session to draw new maps. It is the first of three hosted by the nonpartisan group ReCenter Indiana.

Laura Merrifield Wilson is a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis. She presented on redistricting, gerrymandering and the current pressure from the Trump administration to redraw congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Members of the audience asked questions about everything from ballot initiatives to judicial precedent on mid-cycle redistricting — including the potential consequences if Republicans have enough votes to pass new maps.

“For Republican legislators who oppose redistricting, I would expect to see a challenger that will fight them on that,” Wilson said.

Two lawmakers, including Rep. Peggy Mayfield (R-Martinsville), attended the listening session. Mayfield thanked the audience and asked Wilson her own question — is mid-cycle redistricting legal?

“That is the million-dollar question. And I always want to start any legal question by saying, I’m not actually a lawyer,” Wilson said. “But I think there will certainly be challenges.”

READ MORE: What does good redistricting look like? Political scientist explains fair maps

Ashlie Kehrberg attended the event. She's from Unionville and said she wanted to learn more about the current push.

“I would like people to realize, that when you come to these — every day there’s something you could learn. There’s people in this room who were 60-, 70-years-old. They didn’t know,” Kehrberg said. “And that’s important.”

Gov. Mike Braun called the legislature to a special session earlier this week. They have 40 days from Nov. 7 to start and finish.

ReCenter Indiana is hosting two more listening sessions across the state.

  • Beech Grove
    Hornet Park Community Center
    5245 Hornet Ave., Beech Grove, IN 46107
  • Fishers
    Geist Christian Church
    12756 Promise Road, Fishers, IN 46038

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Tags
News Statewide NewsFeatured
Lauren Chapman

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.