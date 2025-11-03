© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
IU has injury questions going into game at reeling Penn State

WFIU | By Mike Badrov
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST
IU plays at Penn State on Saturday.
WFIU/WTIU News
IU plays at Penn State on Saturday.

During the first quarter of IU's 55-10 rout over Maryland last Saturday, star wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was on the sideline visiting the medical tent instead of visiting the endzone.

"Elijah, we'll know more day-to-day," IU coach Curt Cignetti said. "He's been dealing with something the last two weeks but has been able to play. Had a little tweak of something else early in the game, and we got him out for precautionary reasons."

The undefeated and second-ranked Hoosiers play at Penn State at noon Saturday.

Last Monday, Cignetti told reporters that injured linebacker Aiden Fisher was "probable" for the Maryland game. He did not play.

“We thought he made really good progress toward the end of last week. Wasn't quite ready to go. Very optimistic on him,” Cignetti said.

Offensive lineman Drew Evans is out for the Penn State game.

The Nittany Lions fired their head coach earlier this season and lost their starting quarterback to an injury. They have lost five games in a row.

Cignetti, however, reminded people that Penn State still has a lot of players who helped earn the No. 2 national ranking in the preseason.

"Same guys they started the year with, for the most part, that was ranked No. 1 to No. 3 in the country," Cignetti said. "So a lot of good football players at all positions playing really hard here."
Mike Badrov
