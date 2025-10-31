$50K grant for maintenance keeps art piece in downtown Columbus

A popular art piece will stay in downtown Columbus thanks to a $50,000 grant.

InterOculus is a 40-foot tall, illuminated dome over the intersection of 4th and Washington streets. It was designed for the 2023 Exhibit Columbus exhibition by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism.

The CreatINg Places grant is part of a community campaign that comes with a match from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The funds will be used for ongoing maintenance costs and some nighttime programming.