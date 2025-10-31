© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
$50K grant for maintenance keeps art piece in downtown Columbus

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
A community campaign met its fundraising goal to keep InterOculus in downtown Columbus.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A community campaign met its fundraising goal to keep InterOculus in downtown Columbus.

A popular art piece will stay in downtown Columbus thanks to a $50,000 grant.

InterOculus is a 40-foot tall, illuminated dome over the intersection of 4th and Washington streets. It was designed for the 2023 Exhibit Columbus exhibition by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism.

The CreatINg Places grant is part of a community campaign that comes with a match from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The funds will be used for ongoing maintenance costs and some nighttime programming.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
