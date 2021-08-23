Schoolhouse Jazz!

On January 6, 1973, 50 years ago, the animated series Schoolhouse Rock first aired on television. This collection of short songs and crude cartoons taught kids about multiplication, American history and more through the language of contemporary “rock” music. However, many of the musicians involved actually came from the world of jazz. On this show, we’ll explore some of the jazz work of these Schoolhouse Rock singers, including Bob Dorough, Jack Sheldon, Blossom Dearie, and Grady Tate.

Bob Dorough

Schoolhouse Rock began as the idea of advertising exec David McCall, who noticed his school-age son was having trouble memorizing multiplication tables, but had no trouble memorizing song lyrics. So, his idea was to create songs that would help students learn their times tables. The first songwriter involved in the project was Bob Dorough.

Dorough came from the world of jazz—a cool jazz and bebop pianist and composer, known for unique singing voice and his offbeat, jazzy tunes. He worked alongside folks like Miles Davis and Allen Ginsberg, and wrote hit songs for Mel Tormé, but still remained a bit of a jazz outsider. His style was just quirky enough for the project, which was to combine music and animation in a way that would make math seem hip.

His first song for the series, “Three Is A Magic Number,” proved to be so successful that Dorough ended up writing music and lyrics for all of the songs in the “Multiplication Rock” series, all the way from “My Hero Zero” to “Little Twelvetoes.”

Over the next several years, Dorough was brought back to write and sing for many of the Schoolhouse Rock shorts, covering topics from grammar, to science, to American history, including songs like “The Shot Heard Round The World” and “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly Get Your Adverbs Here.”

Bob Dorough's jazz career began in the 1950s, with his 1956 debut album for Bethlehem Records titled Devil May Care. On the album, Dorough plays piano and sings, adding his unique, quirky style to many jazz standards, like Burton Lane and Yip Harburg’s “Old Devil Moon.”

Dorough was also a notable jazz songwriter throughout the 1960s and 70s (part of the reason he got involved in Schoolhouse Rock in the first place). His original song “Nothing Like You,” which he wrote with Fran Landesmann, was featured on the Miles Davis LP Sorcerer, making him one of the only singers to perform with Davis. Most notably, Dorough also co-wrote Mel Tormé's hit tune “Comin’ Home Baby” from 1962, adding the lyrics to the instrumental tune written by Ben Tucker.

Grady Tate

Bob Dorough, the first musician tied to Schoolhouse Rock, became the educational television series' musical director. So, he brought along some of his jazz friends to lend their voices to different songs. For whatever reason, Dorough preferred singers who were also jazz instrumentalists. One of those was drummer Grady Tate, who was featured on the Schoolhouse Rock songs “I Got Six,” “Naughty Number Nine,” and others.

Tate was a soul-jazz drummer, who got his start performing with organist Jimmy Smith and guitarist Wes Montgomery in the 1960s, and can also be heard as a session drummer with folks like Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson, Kenny Burrell and countless others.

Tate also possessed a rich, soulful baritone voice, and began recording vocal albums in the 1960s and continued to record vocal albums into the early 2000s. His first vocal album was the 1968 jazz-soul album Windmills of My Mind, which featured interpretations of several current pop tunes. But later in his career, like on his 1991 vocal album for Milestone Records called T.N.T., Tate focused more on jazz standards.

Jack Sheldon

One of the most iconic voices associated with Schoolhouse Rock is the voice of jazz musician Jack Sheldon, featured on songs like “The Tale of Mr. Morton,” “Conjunction Junction,” and of course, “I’m Just A Bill.”

Like Grady Tate, Jack Sheldon was not primarily a singer. He was a jazz trumpet player, known for his sensitive phrasing and warm tone on many West Coast cool jazz albums from the 1950s and 60s.

In the 1960s, he became part of the house band for The Merv Griffin Show, and his big personality and quirky voice helped elevate him to the role of Griffin’s sidekick. Sheldon’s voice is almost cartoonish in its character, which made it perfect for Schoolhouse Rock in the 1970s. Sheldon continued to record, both as a trumpeter and vocalist, well into the 21st century. His vocal work increased in the 1990s, including albums like the 1992 album On My Own and the 1993 album Jack Sheldon Sings. This is likely because by this time, his fame as a singer likely eclipsed his fame as a trumpeter, thanks to those performances on Schoolhouse Rock.

Blossom Dearie

The iconic jazz singer Blossom Dearie was one of the first vocalists recruited by music director Bob Dorough to sing for Schoolhouse Rock, lending her voice to grammar lesson “Unpack Your Adjectives” and the haunting multiplication lesson “Figure Eight.”

Like fellow Schoolhouse Rock singers Grady Tate and Jack Sheldon, Dearie was a multi-talented jazz artist, known equally for her singing and piano playing. Her childlike voice seemed like the perfect fit for the children’s cartoons. But don’t let it fool you! Blossom Dearie had some seriously mature jazz chops. She got her start singing jazz in both New York City and Paris, and beginning in the late 1950s, Dearie recorded a series of well-received albums for Verve Records.

Dave Frishberg

The last Schoolhouse Rock artist I want to discuss is jazz singer and songwriter Dave Frishberg. Of course, there are many other musicians who were involved in Schoolhouse Rock, including singers Lori Lieberman and Essra Mohawk, or songwriter Lynn Ahrens, all of whom went on to have fascinating careers. Ahrens even went from Schoolhouse Rock to a Broadway career, writing the Tony-award-winning musical Ragtime in 1998. However, none of these talented musicians really had much to do with jazz.

Dave Frishberg, on the other hand, started as a jazz pianist, recording with saxophonist Zoot Sims and singer Jimmy Rushing. But Frishberg really excelled as a songwriter, writing quirky, offbeat tunes like “Peel Me A Grape,” performed by singers including Diana Krall to Anita O’Day.

Dave Frishberg and Bob Dorough ran in the same jazz circles, and even wrote songs together, so Frishberg was another early recruit into the Dorough-led Schoolhouse Rock series. In addition to writing the instantly-recognizable song “I’m Just A Bill,” sung by Jack Sheldon, Frishberg wrote AND performed some of the more economics-related songs, including “Walkin’ On Wall Street.”

Frishberg and Dorough starting writing together back in the 1960s. They were the songwriting team behind the 1960s jazz hipster antem “I’m Hip,” sung by fellow Schoolhouse Rock artist Blossom Dearie at Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London in 1966.

Dave Frishberg was also a singer, who had a quirky voice not unlike his buddy Bob Dorough. There's also a bit of sardonic wit to his performances, including his original songs “My Attorney Bernie” or the drinking son “A Little Taste,” based on a jazz melody by saxophonist Johnny Hodges.

Dave Frishberg and Bob Dorough were such kindred spirits, that they continued to perform together years after Schoolhouse Rock. In 2000, they recorded a live album together called Who’s On First, full of witty original tunes, and some of songs from Schoolhouse Rock.