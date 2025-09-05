© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Afterglow

The Harmony And The Ecstasy: The Sounds Of The Manhattan Transfer

By Richard Roland
Published September 5, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
The Manhattan Transfer performing on stage in 2008.

On this episode, we’re tuning in to the music of the vocal quartet The Manhattan Transfer who, over a 50-year career, pushed boundaries and charted new territory with their sound and creativity. They displayed their harmonic versatility in a vast array of music genres. Pop, gospel, a cappella, R&B, samba, and disco, to name a few. But this hour we’re focusing on the half-century legacy of their jazz tunes. Be-bop, swing, and vocalese seemed to be the bread and butter for the group: “Java Jive,” “Four Brothers,” “Tuxedo Junction” and “Route 66” are indelibly linked to the group. We’ll hear some of those and many more from their songbook.

Richard Roland
