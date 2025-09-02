© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Ether Game

Ether Game: Worker's Comp

Published September 2, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901)

Il Trovatore: 'Vedi le Fosche'

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Erich Kunzel, conductor

John Philip Sousa (1854-1932)

Sweet Miss Industry

Guyer, Joyce, soprano, Michael Wilson, baritone, Dennis Buck, piano

Aaron Copland (1900–1990)

John Henry

Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Nice work if you can get it

Joshua Bell, violin, London Symphony Orchestra, John Williams, conductor

Alan Hovhaness (1911–2000)

Symphony No. 2, "Mysterious Mountain": I. Andante con moto

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Sir Henry Wood (1869–1944)

Fantasia On British Sea Songs

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Robin Stapleton, conductor

Carl Vine (b. 1954)

Descent (Metropolis: the Workers' View)

London Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductor

Rzewski, Frederic (b.1938)

Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues

de Mare, Anthony, piano

Dolly Parton (b. 1946)

9 to 5

Dolly Parton

