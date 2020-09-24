Tall Natives

Joe Pye weed is a North American native and hardy in zones 4-9. It can grow up to 7 feet tall and is deer resistant. The genus name is Eupatorium and a common name is bone set. It has rounded clusters of pink fuzzy flowers during late summer and fall. The statuesque plants like full sun or part shade and will grow in average soil. Over time they grow to make clumps that are 3-4 feet wide. Propagate them by division.

These are large plants so need plenty of room. Newer shorter varieties are available. For example, ‘Baby Joe’ is compact, so easier to site in small gardens. However, if you want a tall naturalistic planting, pair the tall Joe Pye weed with golden rod and the purple flowering iron weed.

A splash of sunshine yellow, such as large sunflowers or other species of helianthus, can make a tall naturalistic planting really pop when they bloom concurrently. Some purple aster could also add to this type of fall display, especially on the perimeter of a garden, or as a background in front of a line of trees or wooded area.

It is a mix of color that shows up well from a distance, and the tall plants will tend to shade out stray weeds.

Hollow-stemmed Joe Pye weed ‘Fistulosum’ likes a moist site so is great for a rain garden.