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Focus on Flowers

Torch Lilies

By Moya Andrews
Published June 4, 2026 at 7:48 AM EDT
Kniphofia rooperi and Kniphofia subcaulescens. Tall torch-like spires orange fading to light yellow.
Kniphofia rooperi and Kniphofia subcaulescens.

Red Hot Pokers belong to the genus Kniphofia (Kniphofia uvaria) and are also known as tritoma or torch lilies.

Some dwarf varieties are 'mango popsicle', 'pineapple popsicle', and 'red hot popsicle'. They are orange, yellow, and red with grassy foliage.

Beware: They spread by rhizomes and can become invasive!

Native to South Africa, they like full sun and well-drained soil and do well in zones 6 through 9, as they tolerate heat and drought and dislike boggy soil.

Flowers fade first at the bottoms of the torch-shaped blooms, but the striking blooms last a long time on the plants. After the blooming is over, do not cut down the foliage until it yellows and dies back in the fall.

These are not flowering plants to put in pots or urns, as they look best in clumps and swathes in garden beds. Their vertical shape and vibrant orange, red, and yellow blooms make a strong statement. Give them room to spread and do not combine them with small plants that they will overwhelm.

They are interesting perennials that have become popular on both sides of the Atlantic. While they do not combine well with cottage garden plants, they do create a modern looking presence and are perfect near a mid-century modern home.

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Focus on Flowers torch liliesred hot pokersWFIUgardeningkniphofiaFocus on Flowers
Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
See stories by Moya Andrews