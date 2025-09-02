© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Harmonia

Palestrina: The Big Five-Oh-Oh

By Jaime Carini
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT
This hour, we’re throwing a 500th birthday celebration for Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, who was born around 1525. We’re featuring music by the birthday boy, himself (Palestrina), and by composers he admired as well as those who looked up to him. We’ve invited a few of special guests: Cristóbal de Morales and Jacquet of Mantua have promised to attend, and Morales is bringing a birthday song for the occasion. The playlist also will include a world premiere recording of Palestrina’s music, sung by the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge. A big birthday bash like this only happens once every 500 years!

