Remnants Inside My Refrigerator

“Poetry is where the intent of the heart goes. What in the heart is intent, is poetry when issued forth in words. An emotion moves within and takes form in words.”

— from the Book of Songs (6th century BC, China)

Angela is a poet, educator, and editor currently living in Bloomington, Indiana, where she is pursuing an MFA in poetry at Indiana University. In addition to writing poems, Angela has written dozens of juvenile nonfiction books.