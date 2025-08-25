© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Remnants Inside My Refrigerator

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT
woman with her back looking inside the refrigerator out of craving or famine. lack of food
Patricia
/
Adobe Stock

Angela Lim reads "Remnants Inside My Refrigerator," "Sneeze Queen," and "Dear Ocean."

“Poetry is where the intent of the heart goes. What in the heart is intent, is poetry when issued forth in words. An emotion moves within and takes form in words.”

— from the Book of Songs (6th century BC, China)

Angela is a poet, educator, and editor currently living in Bloomington, Indiana, where she is pursuing an MFA in poetry at Indiana University. In addition to writing poems, Angela has written dozens of juvenile nonfiction books.

