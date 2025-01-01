The Indiana University Singing Hoosiers

Make Your Own Kind of Music is the best kind of concert film: Great music performed by America’s most celebrated show choir, the 100-member Singing Hoosiers. Combining tradition classics by Cole Porter, the Gershwins and Hoagy Carmichael with pop medleys, and show tunes, Make Your Own Kind of Music is an entertaining hour of song and dance.

In addition to concert footage from the Singing Hoosiers 2011 Spring Concert, directed by Dr. Michael Schwartzkopf, the program goes behind the scenes to rehearsals, auditions, road-trips, and even college classrooms and apartments featuring interviews with student performers and the director.

Inspiring, entertaining and informative, Make Your Own Kind of Music proves that the magic of the live performance is only possible through the commitment, hard work, talent and training of scores of the most dedicated college students on campus.

