Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

The Indiana University Singing Hoosiers

WTIU’s Wilderness Plots in Concert is a 90-minute television show featuring five of Indiana's most beloved singers/songwriters performing their songs inspired by the book Wilderness Plots, by Scott Russell Sanders.

Make Your Own Kind of Music is the best kind of concert film: Great music performed by America’s most celebrated show choir, the 100-member Singing Hoosiers. Combining tradition classics by Cole Porter, the Gershwins and Hoagy Carmichael with pop medleys, and show tunes, Make Your Own Kind of Music is an entertaining hour of song and dance.

In addition to concert footage from the Singing Hoosiers 2011 Spring Concert, directed by Dr. Michael Schwartzkopf, the program goes behind the scenes to rehearsals, auditions, road-trips, and even college classrooms and apartments featuring interviews with student performers and the director.

Inspiring, entertaining and informative, Make Your Own Kind of Music proves that the magic of the live performance is only possible through the commitment, hard work, talent and training of scores of the most dedicated college students on campus.

