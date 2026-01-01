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George Walker Society

Portrait of George Walker, radio host for WFIU 103.7FM, in honor of his 40 year anniversary at the station, taken on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University.
In public media, there is no name more synonymous with legacy than George Walker. During his more than 45 years on the air, George became a trusted and beloved voice of WFIU.

The George Walker Society honors supporters who have made a lasting commitment to Indiana Public Media through a planned gift.

Named for George Walker, whose voice and love of music enriched WFIU for more than 45 years, the society celebrates individuals whose generosity will help sustain public media for future generations.

We are proud to recognize the members of the George Walker Society whose legacy gifts will help ensure a strong future for WFIU and WTIU.

Current Members

  • Anonymous
  • Glenn D. Anderson, Ph.D. and Sydney F. Anderson, Ph.D.
  • Marilyn Bingham
  • John and Lynn Bower
  • Bonnie J. Brownlee
  • Becky Cape
  • Sandra R. Churchill
  • Michael T. Conway, Ph.D.
  • Sally Gaskill
  • Laura Ginger
  • Charlotte Ann Griffin
  • Jerry E. Hasch
  • Stephanie von Hirschberg
  • Evan K. Jobe, Ph.D.
  • Thomas C. Kaufman, Ph.D. and Gertrude E. Kaufman
  • Joan B. Lauer, Ph.D.
  • Nancy A. Lorenz
  • Virginia Metzger
  • Tony and Betty Mobley
  • Glenda and Patrick Murray
  • James J. Pellerite
  • Mary Wennerstrom Phillips
  • Robert V. Robinson, Ph.D. and Nancy J. Davis, Ph.D.
  • Paul Spade
  • Janet C. Stavropoulos, Ph.D.
  • Donna J. Stroup
  • Carolyn Waldron