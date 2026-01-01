The George Walker Society honors supporters who have made a lasting commitment to Indiana Public Media through a planned gift.

Named for George Walker, whose voice and love of music enriched WFIU for more than 45 years, the society celebrates individuals whose generosity will help sustain public media for future generations.

We are proud to recognize the members of the George Walker Society whose legacy gifts will help ensure a strong future for WFIU and WTIU.

Current Members

