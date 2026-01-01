George Walker Society
The George Walker Society honors supporters who have made a lasting commitment to Indiana Public Media through a planned gift.
Named for George Walker, whose voice and love of music enriched WFIU for more than 45 years, the society celebrates individuals whose generosity will help sustain public media for future generations.
We are proud to recognize the members of the George Walker Society whose legacy gifts will help ensure a strong future for WFIU and WTIU.
Current Members
- Anonymous
- Glenn D. Anderson, Ph.D. and Sydney F. Anderson, Ph.D.
- Marilyn Bingham
- John and Lynn Bower
- Bonnie J. Brownlee
- Becky Cape
- Sandra R. Churchill
- Michael T. Conway, Ph.D.
- Sally Gaskill
- Laura Ginger
- Charlotte Ann Griffin
- Jerry E. Hasch
- Stephanie von Hirschberg
- Evan K. Jobe, Ph.D.
- Thomas C. Kaufman, Ph.D. and Gertrude E. Kaufman
- Joan B. Lauer, Ph.D.
- Nancy A. Lorenz
- Virginia Metzger
- Tony and Betty Mobley
- Glenda and Patrick Murray
- James J. Pellerite
- Mary Wennerstrom Phillips
- Robert V. Robinson, Ph.D. and Nancy J. Davis, Ph.D.
- Paul Spade
- Janet C. Stavropoulos, Ph.D.
- Donna J. Stroup
- Carolyn Waldron