When Steele was at the height of his popularity, he would often head off into the woods and paint three or four original works on canvas each and every day. He often liked to rise at 4:00 am and head out into the wilderness, in order to take full advantage of what the sunlight and the elements offered him throughout the entire scope of the day.

Below are examples from the Steele Gallery – some of which garnered national and international awards, while others simply captured the dignified beauty of a portrait or memorable landscape.