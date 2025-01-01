The fund will be used to:



aid covering the associated production expenses to produce new, Indiana applicable, long form documentary programs for both WFIU and WTIU broadcast and web distribution.

assist WFIU/WTIU to also program offer its locally produced documentary programs to the additional Indiana public radio and television stations, at no cost to the stations.

enable WFIU/WTIU to also distribute many of its locally produced, documentary programs nationally.

ensure sustaining the WFIU/WTIU legacy of compelling, Indiana-connected, locally produced, long form documentary programs.

Facts and Figures

WFIU and WTIU local documentary production dates back to the earliest days of the stations signing on the air – seventy and fifty years plus combined.

WFIU and WTIU locally produce 3-6 long form documentary programs annually.

The stations local documentary programs are regularly recognized with NATAS Regional Emmy awards, national TELLY awards, Society of Professional Journalists-Indiana Chapter awards, regional Edward R. Murrow awards, and others.

The stations long form documentary programs are a vital contributor to WFIU/WTIU on-air Membership Campaigns, helping raise necessary listener/viewer financial contributions to the stations.

WFIU and WTIU long form documentary programs are available on demand to members and the public via the stations robust web site, PBS VIDEO, PBS Passport, and other digital distribution methods. Programs are scheduled regularly for broadcast.

The stations long form documentary programs are also available for purchase at shopwtiu.org (discs make great gifts, while supporting WFIU/WTIU!)

The WFIU/WTIU Documentary Programs Fund is managed by the Indiana University Foundation. The fund is restricted for locally produced long form, Indiana applicable, programs at the stations.

Support

Anyone can make additional contributions to help sustain the fund. Your support ensures ongoing annual income to continue meaningful support, helping WFIU and WTIU preserve our legacy of producing award-winning, Indiana-connected, long-form documentary programs.

Click the "Give Now" button below to make a gift online, or send a check payable to the IU Foundation / The WFIU/WTIU Documentary Programs Fund with account #P380015363 in the memo line and return it to the lock box at:

IU Foundation

Office of Gift Planning Services

PO Box 500

Bloomington, IN 47402