Resources
- Paint and Canvas: A Life of T.C. Steele, Rachel Berenson Perry, © 2011, Indiana Historical Society Press.
- T.C. Steele and the Society of Western Artists, Rachel Berenson Perry, © 2009, Indiana University Press
- The Passage: Return of Indiana Painters to Germany, 1880-1905, Martin Krause, © 1990, Indianapolis Museum of Art.
- The House of the Singing Winds: The Life and Work of T.C. Steele, Selma N. Steele, Theodore L. Steele and Wilbur Peat, © 2002, Indiana Historical Society Press.
- The Life and Artwork of T.C. Steele, Craig Hadley and Mark Ruschman, American Art Review Magazine, © June 2017.
- An Artist for All Seasons, Anne Kibbler, Indiana University Alumni Magazine, © Winter 2017.
- Destination Indiana: The House of the Singing Winds, Rachel Berenson Perry, Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History Magazine, © Spring 1999.
- Theodore Clement Steele: An American Master of Light, William H. Gerdts, © 1995, Chameleon Books, Inc., New York, NY.
- The Artists of Brown County, Lyn Letsinger-Miller, © 2019, Indiana University Press.
- Brushstrokes: Traces of T.C. Steele’s Indiana Footprints, Rachel Berenson Perry, Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History Magazine, © Fall 2011.
- Painting Indiana: Heritage of Place, Indiana Plein Air Painters Association, Inc. and Indiana Landmarks, © 2013, Quarry Books, an Imprint of Indiana University Press.
- William J. Forsyth: The Life and Work of an Indiana Artist, Rachel Berenson Perry, © 2014, Indiana University Press.
- The Sirens of the Singing Winds: Brown County, Timber and Tourists, Glory-June Greiff, Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History, © Fall 2019.
- Hoosiers: A New History of Indiana, James H. Madison, © 2014, Indiana University Press.