Indiana Legends: Madam C.J. Walker centers on a re-issue of award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson's 1987 documentary "Two Dollars and a Dream."

This program remains entertaining, informative, and educational today, combining interviews, historical stills and unique film footage, including scenes from Harlem's famous Cotton Club. The film is punctuated with the music of Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway and other masters of the era.

The child of slaves freed by the Civil War, Madam C.J. Walker became America's first self-made millionaire. She was an orphan at age 6, a mother at 14, and widowed by the time she was 20. By interweaving social, economic and political history, "Two Dollars and a Dream" not only tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker, but it also offers a view of black America from 1867 to the 1930's.

Newly added to the documentary is an interview with Stanley Nelson and A'lelia Bundles, Madam C.J. Walker's great-granddaughter as they discuss Madam Walker's philanthropy and social activism, two topics only briefly discussed in "Two Dollars and a Dream."