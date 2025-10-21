Judge tosses Rokita immigration suit against St. Joseph county, sheriff

A St. Joseph County judge has dismissed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's immigration-related lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Redman and the county. It was not yet clear whether Rokita will appeal.

In an order she issued late Friday, St. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts Manier granted Redman and the county's motion to dismiss the case. Rokita in January filed a lawsuit alleging the sheriff had violated a state law by having "policies or practices" that prohibit staff from cooperating with federal immigration officials, or ICE, when undocumented immigrants land in the jail.

But Redman and the county in March filed a motion to dismiss the case before it ever gets to trial for three reasons: Rokita lacks standing to bring the case, he cited no evidence to prove Redman had such a policy or practice, and that a state attorney general can't make local police help ICE.

Pitts Manier agreed. At one point in a legally complex 21-page order, she writes, "There is almost a total dearth of operative facts plead." She said ICE alleging that Redman has not cooperated with them is not enough to show he has such a policy.

It was unclear whether Rokita will appeal. His spokesman had not replied to WVPE's interview request Monday.

In a statement, Redman said, "It's unfortunate that taxpayers were forced to pay for this legal circus."

Copyright 2025 WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend