2026 Field Day, Bloomington Amateur Radio Club

The Bloomington Amateur Radio Club invites the public and ham radio members to enjoy taking part in the annual Field Day activities on June 27 and June 28 at Flatwoods Park (9499 W. Flatwoods Rd). Everyone is welcome to come and observe or get on the air (radio waves)! The park is off of State Road 46, west of Ellettsville and just east of McCormick’s Creek State Park.

The general public and ham radio operators are welcome at noon on June 27, rain or shine, and on through the weekend. For people who are interested in talking over the radio airwaves, radio station equipment will be availa-ble for public use (with a licensed amateur radio control operator who will be on hand). Free pizza will be deliv-ered at 6pm. Field Day activities continue until Sunday afternoon, rain or shine. For more information, please con-tact club president Tom Henderson, amateur radio call sign W9YW —317-250-4646 or W9YW@ARRL.net.

