2026 Outlaw Festival Tour

The highly anticipated return of the 2026 Outlaw Music Festival Tour enters its second decade on the road. Following last year’s milestone 10th anniversary, which Rolling Stone hailed as “undoubtedly the most exciting and eclectic multi-artist festival of the 2025 summer amphitheater season by a wide margin,” the festival ushers in a new era, continuing its tradition of unforgettable music and community that has made it a true cultural phenomenon. Join Willie, The Avett Brothers, Sierra Hull, Stephen Wilson, Jr., and Lukas Nelson as the Outlaw Festival returns to Indiana! Be part of an unforgettable night of music when you support WTIU with a monthly gift of $20 and receive two tickets for the show, Sunday, August 23, 2026, at Ruoff Music Center.