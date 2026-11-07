3rd Annual Bloomington Winter Blues Fest 2027

Whose got the Winter Blues???

Join us for the 3rd Annual Bloomington Winter Blues Fest featuring:

Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel

An Original, Powerful, Soulful group from Kokomo, Indiana, United States, formed in 1993, comprised of brothers, Mike Milligan (guitar/vocals) and Shaun Milligan (bass), and Robert “Tiny” Cook (drums/vocals). They were honored with an award for a Lifetime of Keeping the Blues alive by the Fishers Blues Festival (Indy) and performed for 5000 of their biggest fans w Robert Cray Band (5th time!) And received an achievement award from the Mayor Of Muncie Indiana for the 30th anniversary! They also performed a sold out show w BB KING on his final Indiana show, and recently with BUDDY GUY (for the 4th time), Los Lonely Boys (2nd x), Jimmie Vaughan, and Robert Cray (again! for the SIXTH time!). With 7 CD releases on Mojo Hut Records, 100’s of Thousands of touring miles, and several Thousands of performances under their belts…. it’s always Full Steam ahead.

MoJo Gumbo

Celebrating 16 years of making great music together from small, intimate venues to major festivals. MoJo Gumbo is a band that mixes different types of music to create it’s own special sound! Featuring Steve “Scrapper” Brown on guitar and lead vocals, Jeff Farber on Bass / Vocals, Tom Lindmar Drums / Vocals, and Marty Weaver at Keyboards. MoJo Gumbo plays music from Louisiana and the Mississippi Delta, blending New Orleans Funk, Blues, R&B, Jazz, and Zydeco into a delicious musical Flavour!

Paul Holdman & Rebekah Meldrum

Paul Holdman is a guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer who launched his professional music career in 1990 as a member of the blues band Bangkok Rooster. In 1993 he toured with former John Mellencamp guitarist Larry Crane. During that time he started a lasting friendship and songwriting partnership with fellow band member Jennie DeVoe. Paul co-wrote and played guitar on “Miles Away“a track from Jennie’s debut album that was featured in an episode of the hit television series Party of Five. He also co-wrote and performed on “How I Feel “, from her second album, which earned first place in the Billboard Magazine world song contest. Around the same period Paul did a brief stint performing with singer songwriter Carrie Newcomer where he met drummer Jamey Reid. Their friendship would lead to a new musical venture.

In 2000 Paul invited Reid to join a band he was forming with Phil Pierle and Brant Millholland. The group became known as the Woomblies and eventually expanded from a four piece ensemble into the 10 member Woomblies Rock Orchestra. The band has released two albums of original music and continues to perform to enthusiastic sold out audiences throughout Indiana. Paul’s musical partnerships often span decades. During his early Bangkok Rooster years he met fellow musician Gordon Bonham, a friendship and collaboration that has endured for more than 35 years. In 2000 Paul met acclaimed soul blues artist Tad Robinson, an 11 time Blues Music Awards nominee.

Over the past 25 years Paul has traveled extensively, performing with Robinson at blues festivals across the country. Their collaboration continues today and Paul can be heard on Robinson’s latest Delmark release, Soul in Blue. While touring with Robinson in 2014, Paul developed a friendship with Grammy-nominated guitarist Ronnie Earl. The following year Paul released his gospel album In the Hands of God, which features a guest appearance by Earl. Between 2015 and 2018 Paul had the opportunity to perform alongside Ronnie at SPACE in Evanston, Illinois, as well at the Tampa Bay Blues Fest when Earl joined the Tad Robinson band onstage. The recording of In the Hands of God sparked a creative partnership with vocalist Rebekah Meldrum. After inviting her to sing on several tracks, the two began collaborating and went on to record a live album at the Slippery Noodle and a studio album of original material both of which were released on the legendary Slippery Noodle label. In addition to his work with all of the aforementioned artists, Paul has contributed to hundreds of recordings by a diverse range of artists. His work as a guitarist, songwriter, producer and collaborator has made him a respected figure in Indiana’s music community and beyond. Far from slowing down, Paul continues to pursue new creative opportunities. His most recent singles are “The Gift of You “ featuring Tad Robinson on vocals and “The Day that I Met Me”, a song co written with songwriter Jacki Alexander featuring Sarah Scarbrough McLaughlin.

Rebekah Meldrum delivers the real thing – raw, hypnotic, and drenched in soul. She takes audiences on a rich journey through the history of the genre, from swampy Delta roots and backcountry acoustic jams to steamy inner-city grooves and brassy New Orleans rhythms.

Don’t miss the soul-stirring blues experience that will leave you wanting more!