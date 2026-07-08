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4th Street Festival

4th Street Festival

Celebrate 50 Years of Art at the 4th Street Festival!

Bloomington’s premier arts tradition is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Show this Labor Day weekend! Join us rain or shine on 4th Street (between Indiana Ave. and Grant St.) for this free, community-centered event.

● Saturday, Sept. 5: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
● Sunday, Sept. 6: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Shop world-class fine art from 120 national artisans. Enjoy live music, spoken word, community booths, and an interactive community art activity at the Lotus Fest children’s tent.

Volunteers needed: Volunteers get a free T-shirt! Help us celebrate 50 years by signing up for a volunteer shift today: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B044FA4AF2FA4FF2-64464152-2026?useFullSite=true#/

Plan your visit or sign up at 4thstreet.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates!

Fourth Street Arts Festival
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

4th Street Festival of the Arts and Crafts
812-575-0484
4th.street.festival@gmail.com
https://www.4thstreet.org/

Artist Group Info

christianewisehart@gmail.com
Fourth Street Arts Festival
4th Street and Lincoln St (parking lot west of the Venue)
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
4th.street.festival@gmail.com
https://www.4thstreet.org/