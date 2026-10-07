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90210 Presents: Julian Fijma at The Bluebird

90210 Presents: Julian Fijma at The Bluebird

90210 Presents brings Netherlands-based house DJ and producer Julian Fijma to The Bluebird in downtown Bloomington on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with direct support from ZUR and AIK. Ages 21+. The show runs 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM Eastern, ending October 21. Tickets and flyer: https://myplots.com/events/2640

The Bluebird
From $19 including fees
09:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

90210 Presents

Artist Group Info

Julian Fijma
The Bluebird
216 N Walnut St
Bloomington, Indiana 47408