90210 Presents: Julian Fijma at The Bluebird
90210 Presents: Julian Fijma at The Bluebird
90210 Presents brings Netherlands-based house DJ and producer Julian Fijma to The Bluebird in downtown Bloomington on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with direct support from ZUR and AIK. Ages 21+. The show runs 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM Eastern, ending October 21. Tickets and flyer: https://myplots.com/events/2640
The Bluebird
From $19 including fees
09:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
90210 Presents
Artist Group Info
Julian Fijma
The Bluebird
216 N Walnut StBloomington, Indiana 47408