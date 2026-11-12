A Christmas Carol - Live on the Tivoli stage

BAH HUMBUG? NOT AT THE TIVOLI!**

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come are making their way to the Historic Tivoli Theatre!

Get into the holiday spirit with a LIVE stage performance of **A CHRISTMAS CAROL**, presented by the talented Owen County Theatre & Arts Alliance!

Experience Charles Dickens' timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, three unforgettable spirits, and the true meaning of Christmas. It's a heartwarming reminder that it's never too late to change, show kindness, and embrace the joy of the season.

**LIVE ON STAGE | DECEMBER 3–6**

Thursday, December 3 | 7 PM

Friday, December 4 | 7 PM

Saturday, December 5 | 7 PM

Sunday, December 6 | 2 PM

**TICKETS:**

Adults $15 | Youth $5

Gather your family, invite your friends, and make a little live theatre part of your holiday traditions!

**Don't be a Scrooge — get your tickets today!**

www.spencertivoli.org/tickets