A Christmas Carol - Live on the Tivoli stage
A Christmas Carol - Live on the Tivoli stage
BAH HUMBUG? NOT AT THE TIVOLI!**
The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come are making their way to the Historic Tivoli Theatre!
Get into the holiday spirit with a LIVE stage performance of **A CHRISTMAS CAROL**, presented by the talented Owen County Theatre & Arts Alliance!
Experience Charles Dickens' timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, three unforgettable spirits, and the true meaning of Christmas. It's a heartwarming reminder that it's never too late to change, show kindness, and embrace the joy of the season.
**LIVE ON STAGE | DECEMBER 3–6**
Thursday, December 3 | 7 PM
Friday, December 4 | 7 PM
Saturday, December 5 | 7 PM
Sunday, December 6 | 2 PM
**TICKETS:**
Adults $15 | Youth $5
Gather your family, invite your friends, and make a little live theatre part of your holiday traditions!
**Don't be a Scrooge — get your tickets today!**
www.spencertivoli.org/tickets