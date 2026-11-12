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A Christmas Carol - Live on the Tivoli stage

A Christmas Carol - Live on the Tivoli stage

BAH HUMBUG? NOT AT THE TIVOLI!**

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come are making their way to the Historic Tivoli Theatre!

Get into the holiday spirit with a LIVE stage performance of **A CHRISTMAS CAROL**, presented by the talented Owen County Theatre & Arts Alliance!

Experience Charles Dickens' timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, three unforgettable spirits, and the true meaning of Christmas. It's a heartwarming reminder that it's never too late to change, show kindness, and embrace the joy of the season.

**LIVE ON STAGE | DECEMBER 3–6**

Thursday, December 3 | 7 PM
Friday, December 4 | 7 PM
Saturday, December 5 | 7 PM
Sunday, December 6 | 2 PM

**TICKETS:**
Adults $15 | Youth $5

Gather your family, invite your friends, and make a little live theatre part of your holiday traditions!

**Don't be a Scrooge — get your tickets today!**

www.spencertivoli.org/tickets

Historic Tivoli Theatre
$15-$5
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Tivoli Theatre
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/

Artist Group Info

Owen County Theatre & Arts Alliance
director@spencertivoli.org
http://www.octaaa.org
Historic Tivoli Theatre
24 N Washington St
Spencer, Indiana 47460
8127148137
director@spencertivoli.org
https://www.spencertivoli.org/