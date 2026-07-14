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A Downtown Christmas Prensented By Engelbrecht Enterprises

A Downtown Christmas Prensented By Engelbrecht Enterprises

Join us for our 11th Annual Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises!
Saturday December 5, 2026
Main Street (2nd - 6th Street)
11 AM - 3 PM

Thank you to our sponsors:

  • Engelbrecht Enterprises
  • Indiana Donor Network
  • F.C. Tucker Emge
  • Edward Jones-Financial Advisors: Jessica Engel, Steve Harding, and Janet Schultheis
  • Astound
  • Indiana Donor Network
  • LeafFilter Gutter Protection
  • Evansville Raptor Con
  • 104.1 WIKY

All activities and entertainment are FREE, thanks to our sponsors:

  • Santa's Workshop Sponsored by F.C. Tucker Emge Realtors with craft stations, letter writing to Santa, face painting, and holiday-themed activities
  • Snow glacier inflatable slide
  • Reindeer encounters
  • Hair tinsel
  • Petting zoo
  • Holiday music
  • Dinosaur encounters
  • Visit and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
  • Giant snow globe photos
  • Pony rides
  • Costume characters
  • Holiday express trackless train
  • Free hot cocoa & more!
Main Street (2nd Street to 6th Street)
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Evansville Improvement District
laura@downtownevansville.com
downtownevansville.com
Main Street (2nd Street to 6th Street)
laura@downtownevansville.com