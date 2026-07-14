A Downtown Christmas Prensented By Engelbrecht Enterprises
A Downtown Christmas Prensented By Engelbrecht Enterprises
Join us for our 11th Annual Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises!
Saturday December 5, 2026
Main Street (2nd - 6th Street)
11 AM - 3 PM
Thank you to our sponsors:
- Engelbrecht Enterprises
- Indiana Donor Network
- F.C. Tucker Emge
- Edward Jones-Financial Advisors: Jessica Engel, Steve Harding, and Janet Schultheis
- Astound
- Indiana Donor Network
- LeafFilter Gutter Protection
- Evansville Raptor Con
- 104.1 WIKY
All activities and entertainment are FREE, thanks to our sponsors:
- Santa's Workshop Sponsored by F.C. Tucker Emge Realtors with craft stations, letter writing to Santa, face painting, and holiday-themed activities
- Snow glacier inflatable slide
- Reindeer encounters
- Hair tinsel
- Petting zoo
- Holiday music
- Dinosaur encounters
- Visit and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Giant snow globe photos
- Pony rides
- Costume characters
- Holiday express trackless train
- Free hot cocoa & more!
Main Street (2nd Street to 6th Street)
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Evansville Improvement District
laura@downtownevansville.com
Main Street (2nd Street to 6th Street)
laura@downtownevansville.com