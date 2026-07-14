A Downtown Christmas Prensented By Engelbrecht Enterprises

Join us for our 11th Annual Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises!

Saturday December 5, 2026

Main Street (2nd - 6th Street)

11 AM - 3 PM

Thank you to our sponsors:



Engelbrecht Enterprises

Indiana Donor Network

F.C. Tucker Emge

Edward Jones-Financial Advisors: Jessica Engel, Steve Harding, and Janet Schultheis

Astound

Indiana Donor Network

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Evansville Raptor Con

104.1 WIKY

All activities and entertainment are FREE, thanks to our sponsors:

