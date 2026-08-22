Experience the magic of three legendary bands—Foreigner, Journey, and Boston—brought to life by a powerhouse tribute group. Fronted by Brandon Miller, touring guitarist of the Artimus Pyle Band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston delivers the iconic hits that defined a generation.

With a setlist spanning the greatest hits of Foreigner, Journey, and Boston, this band brings the energy, passion, and nostalgia of classic rock to every performance.

“Don’t Stop Believing” — “More Than a Feeling” — “I Wanna Know What Love Is” — AND SO MUCH MORE!