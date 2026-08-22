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A Foreigner's Journey to Boston

A Foreigner's Journey to Boston

Experience the magic of three legendary bands—Foreigner, Journey, and Boston—brought to life by a powerhouse tribute group. Fronted by Brandon Miller, touring guitarist of the Artimus Pyle Band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston delivers the iconic hits that defined a generation.

With a setlist spanning the greatest hits of Foreigner, Journey, and Boston, this band brings the energy, passion, and nostalgia of classic rock to every performance.

“Don’t Stop Believing” — “More Than a Feeling” — “I Wanna Know What Love Is” — AND SO MUCH MORE!

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$25
07:30 PM - 09:40 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/