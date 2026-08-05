For more than five spectacular holiday seasons, A Magical Cirque Christmas has captivated fans and welcomed families, making it part of their seasonal celebrations.

Overflowing with festive charm and dazzling cirque artistry, A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the extraordinary talents of world-class performers through gravity-defying acrobatics, awe-inspiring displays of strength and agility, laugh-out-loud comedy, and heartwarming magic. Set to a lively soundtrack of modern holiday hits, each act delivers a fresh and unforgettable Christmastime experience.

Beloved by audiences of all ages, A Magical Cirque Christmas is a joyful way to celebrate the season together.