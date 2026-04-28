🏠 Save Money. Stop Drafts. Ask Anything. Air Sealing & Insulation Workshop @ Bloomington City Hall 6:30 to 8 PM, Thu, April 30th.

Curious how air sealing and insulation can make your home cozy and cut your utility bills? Join us for a free, expert-led workshop at City Hall to learn the most effective ways to weatherize your home.

See the Science: Learn how air moves through your home and identify exactly where you’re losing energy (and money).

Get the Cash: Learn about massive rebates and financial incentives available now.

Expert Advice: Get practical, hands-on strategies for sealing attics and crawl spaces.

Refreshments and children’s activities provided!

We’d love to see you there. Registration is appreciated so we can plan for refreshments and kids' materials: https://bit.ly/showtell-energy

Hosted by: Electrify Indiana, a local volunteer-driven nonprofit, in partnership with the City of Bloomington.