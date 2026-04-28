© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air Sealing & Insulation Workshop

Air Sealing & Insulation Workshop

🏠 Save Money. Stop Drafts. Ask Anything. Air Sealing & Insulation Workshop @ Bloomington City Hall 6:30 to 8 PM, Thu, April 30th.

Curious how air sealing and insulation can make your home cozy and cut your utility bills? Join us for a free, expert-led workshop at City Hall to learn the most effective ways to weatherize your home.

See the Science: Learn how air moves through your home and identify exactly where you’re losing energy (and money).

Get the Cash: Learn about massive rebates and financial incentives available now.

Expert Advice: Get practical, hands-on strategies for sealing attics and crawl spaces.

Refreshments and children’s activities provided!

We’d love to see you there. Registration is appreciated so we can plan for refreshments and kids' materials: https://bit.ly/showtell-energy

Hosted by: Electrify Indiana, a local volunteer-driven nonprofit, in partnership with the City of Bloomington.

Bloomington City Hall
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Electrify Indiana
electrifyindiana@gmail.com
electrifyindiana.org
Bloomington City Hall
401 N Morton St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
electrifyindiana@gmail.com