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AMERICA RECYCLES DAY, A DAILY ACTIVITY

AMERICA RECYCLES DAY, A DAILY ACTIVITY

America Recycles Day is November 15th. Recycling is a daily activity. Are you recycling? Do you know what is accepted for recycling in your community? The Waste Reduction District serves Monroe County by offering 5 drop-off recycling centers, as well as associated services. With our Green Business Network program, we offer a free waste audit. And for a minimal fee, recycling pick up. Basic earth stewardship. Recycle right. Rinse, degrease, and dry. Visit us online, give us a call, or stop by one of our centers. Wastereductiondistrict.com.

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Waste Reduction District of Monroe County
07:00 AM - 11:59 AM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Waste Reduction District of Monroe County
8123492020
epokral@mcswmd.org
www.wastereductiondistrict.com

Artist Group Info

epokral@mcswmd.org
Waste Reduction District of Monroe County
3400 S Walnut St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401-7383
8123492866
epokral@mcswmd.org
www.wastereductiondistrict.com