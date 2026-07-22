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Animal Hour at WonderLab

Animal Hour at WonderLab

Get closer to the wild side with Animal Hour and Dive Deeper! These weekly programs let you chat with WonderLab’s animal experts, discover what it takes to care for creatures from around the globe, and meet snakes, lizards, insects, arachnids, and more—up close and out of their habitats.

Animal Hour takes place on most Fridays, while Dive Deeper happens on the last Friday of each month at WonderLab’s stunning coral reef aquarium.

Wonderlab
0-14.50
Every week through Dec 18, 2026.
Friday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
Wonderlab
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
https://wonderlab.org/